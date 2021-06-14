ATP Queen’s. Karatsev rallies for his first grass victory

The first day of the Queen’s ATP 500 on his return to the calendar after being absent in 2019. In the last turn of a more than interesting day we had the semi-finalist of the Australian Open, the Russian Aslan Karatsev. He has not had an easy debut in his first ATP grass court draw. He has needed to overcome the Chilean lucky loser Alejandro Tabilo to win 3-6, 6-4 and 6-2. Local Cameron Norrie will be measured in the second round. Other results of the day have been the following:

J. Millman to R. Opelka, 7-6 (4), 5-7 and 7-6 (6) A. Mannarino to L. Broady, 6-4 and 6-4 V. Troicki to L. Sonego, 6- 4 and 6-4

