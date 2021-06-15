ATP Queen´s 2021. Berrettini starts with a very worked victory

Matteo berrettini starts as the first favorite to the title in the ATP 500 Queen´s 2021 and he wants to show the world that he is a very competitive player on grass. The Italian made himself known to the world at Wimbledon 2019, when he got into the round of 16, and has a title on this surface (Stuttgart 2019). It cost him a lot to get into the rhythm, breaking down against his compatriot Stefano Travaglia, but he turned the match around and ended up winning 7-6 (5) 7-6 (4) and will face the winner of the duel between Murray and Paire.