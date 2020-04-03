World tennis is in check for the coronavirus, and there is no glimpse of a relaunch date of the circuit in this 2020. The ATP fears for the total suspension of the tennis course due to the pandemic, as it was unable to assure the organizers of the various tournaments that are still alive after a series of cancellations forced by the advance of the Covid-19.

The current situation of the men’s professional calendar is really complicated, since Wimbledon announced that it will not be played in this 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis and, therefore, the entire grass tour prior to the London Grand Slam will not be held either. They had previously canceled the Masters 1000 of Indian Wells, Miami, Montecarlo, Madrid and Rome, in addition to the more than controversial Roland Garros change of dates, Unilaterally decided by the French Tennis Federation.

However, the long list of canceled tournaments could be extended, to the point that no tournament on the 2020 calendar is currently insured. In ATP they are aware not only of the very serious affection of the virus in the circuit, but also that returning to a sport like tennis is even more difficult. The great players have their residences in different parts of the planet and the complications as long as there are spotlights spread out on the map will continue regarding the safety of the tournament in question.

All eyes on the US Open

The great fear for the association is undoubtedly represented by the US Open. With Roland Garros and Wimbledon already canceled on their scheduled dates, The celebration of the great New Yorker seemed fundamental, but the omens are not the best. The situation of coronavirus in the United States is very negative and specifically in the state of New York, those infected and deceased grow every day, so that the suspension, despite the fact that there are still months to go before the start of the tournament, gains points over the days.

To this we must add the Indian Wells precedent, who set precautionary milestones almost a month ago, with his suspension for a positive registered in the Coachella Valley, where the tournament is held. Now, the situation in the US is much more serious, so the US Open is in serious danger with the corresponding consequences for the ATP, which also does not receive good news from the experts regarding a possible outbreak in the autumn, where Asia and Europe accumulate the bulk of the tournaments. Is it the end of tennis in 2020?