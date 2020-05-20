The Federal Administration of Public Revenue (AFIP) extended until next Tuesday the 26th the deadline for companies to register for the Work and Production Assistance Program (ATP) in May, which includes salary allocations and bonuses for the payment of employer contributions.

In this way, companies interested in obtaining the benefits will have five days more than the original deadline that was tomorrow.

So far, the AFIP estimates that for this edition of the ATP more than 250,000 employers were registered.

In order for a company to be selected in the program, it must develop one of the almost 800 activities considered in “critical condition” by the paralysis of the economy and not having your turnover increased more than 5% nominal during April with respect to the same month of 2019.

The companies founded last year from May will have as a reference the billing for December, while those created in 2020 will automatically enter just by performing any of the listed activities.

But on Monday, the program’s Evaluation and Monitoring Committee established new financial requirements.

On the one hand, companies with less than 800 employees who access the benefits will not be able to for the next 12 months buy back shares, distribute profits, buy CCL dollar or MEP dollar or transfer money to companies located in tax havens.

Such restrictions already existed for the largest companies of more than 800 workers, only that the Committee extended the disqualification period from 12 to 24 months.

This caused many companies to want to cancel their ATP registration. Although there is not yet a mechanism to withdraw in advance, the AFIP implemented a refund system so that those who want to renounce the benefits and the consequent restrictions return the funds received.

Thus, those who enter the ATP in May they must wait for the ANSeS to transfer to their employees the salary allocation in early June, and then make a refund to the Treasury for the same amount, plus an interest rate adjusted by CER. They have until June 20 to unsubscribe.

Then they must make a digital presentation that reports the number of employees and the total amount in assignments.

But the biggest companies that want to unsubscribe They must also return the funds for April before May 31, since the prohibitions for this segment applied since last month.

In that case, the interest rate becomes more relevant, since it begins to accrue from the date of the ANSeS transfer until the day of the refund.

In the event that the large company returns last month’s funds and does not receive May benefits, it will automatically be released from restrictions when it transfers the April return.

