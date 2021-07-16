ATP Newport. Thompson seals his pass to the semifinals

Australian tennis player Jordan thompson got the pass to the semifinals of the ATP 250 Newport 2021, after defeating the American Maxime Cressy by 6-3 and 7-6 (6) in one hour and 52 minutes of play, in a match where the player’s serve was also key in the future of the meeting, and that is that he managed to add five aces and won 81% of the points played with the first service. In addition to Thompson, today the American managed to advance to the next round Jenson Brooksby, who defeated German Peter Gojowczyk by a resounding and unappealable 6-0 and 6-3.