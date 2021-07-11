ATP Newport 2021. Draw | Breakpoint

One of the most special events on the tennis calendar returns to the scene. The tour on grass comes to an end with the tournament ATP 250 Newport 2021, home of the Tennis Hall of Fame and which hosts the welcoming ceremony for new members every year. But there is also a lot of tennis. Alexander Bublik starts as the first seed, having a golden opportunity to premiere his record, but there are also illustrious names who love this surface, such as Ivo Karlovic, Sam Querrey or Kevin Anderson. Other favorites are Yosihito Nishioka, Vasek Pospisil and Tennys Sandgren, while there is Spanish representation, with Bernabé Zapata, who seems to have gotten a taste for grass and will face the aforementioned Karlovic.