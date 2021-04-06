ATP Marbella 2021. Carlos Alcaraz takes an important step in his progression

Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image has marveled at his debut in the ATP 250 Marbella 2021, with a triumph in which all its virtues have been seen. Claw to carry out a first set in which he was not at his best, knowing how to counter Nikolo Milojevic in the peak moments, the ability to react when seeing a break down in the second round, and consistency to close the game as if it were a veteran. 7-6 (3) 6-3 was the final result of a match that catapulted the Spanish into the second round, where he awaits Feliciano López or Taro Daniel.