Albert ramos has emerged unscathed from a very difficult game in the ATP 250 Marbella 2021, marked by interruptions due to rain and the humid and heavy environment that was experienced on the field. Norbert Gombos he adapted very well to these circumstances and pushed the Spanish player to the limit, who finally put his greatest experience and talent on the table to win the pass to the semifinals. He won 6-7 (4) 7-5 6-4 and his next rival will come out of the duel between Carreño and Kwon.