A whopping 65 direct aces has placed the American Sam querrey on his way to the end of Mallorca Championships in just three games since Humbert did not play in the second round. The Californian has surpassed the French in two sets Adrian mannarino 6-4 and 6-3 with 18 direct services to get into a new ATP final, the first since Eastbourne in 2019. Fine Querrey who will be a huge rival for Daniil Medvedev.