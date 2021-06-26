ATP Mallorca – Medvedev defeats Querrey and opens his record on grass

06/26/2021 at 7:10 PM CEST

.

The Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev, number two in the world, has won his first ATP grass-court title this Saturday by defeating American Sam Querrey 6-4 and 6-2 in the grand final of the Mallorca Championship contested on the center court of the Country Club of Santa Ponsa.

Medvedev justified the status of big favorite with which he arrived in Mallorca Y gave no options to a Querrey who failed with his best weapon: the serve.

Until five double faults committed by the Californian, 33 years old and number 60 in the ATP classification, three of them in the first set with a 3-3 tie on the scoreboard.

The first service break that the Russian achieved was decisive for win the set (6-4) in 36 minutes.

🏆😃 @ DaniilMedwed | @SamQuerrey | #ATPMallorca pic.twitter.com/nF6UcEVIbK – Mallorca Championships (@MallorcaChamps) June 26, 2021

Querrey also started the second set giving up his serve. against Medvedev, who maintained the high level of play that led him to the conquest of his eleventh ATP tournament, ten of them on hard court, to lift your first trophy on the grass.

The number 2 player in the ATP rankings He was happy at the foot of the track, right after the game: “I congratulate Sam, has done a great tournament; for me this title in grass is very important and We’ll see what will happen at Wimbledon“He said in reference to the third Grand Slam of the season that will be played from next week.

Medvedev reached the final in Mallorca after defeating in the previous rounds to french Corentin Moutet, Norwegian Ruud casper and to spanish Pablo Carreño.

THE DOUBLE FOR BOLELLI AND GONZÁLEZ

On double, the qualification It was in order to the duo formed by the Italian Sandro bolelli and the Argentine M. González after defeating the New Zealander Marcus daniell and the austrian Phillips Oswald by 6-1 and 7-5.

In this mode Serbian Novak Djokovic reached the final, number one in the world, and Carlos Gómez-Herrera, but they resigned to dispute it by the injury in an ankle of the Spaniard.

The Mallorca ATP, first tournament of the ATP category that takes place on the island 19 years later, and also, the first on grass to be held in Spain, it has distributed 800,000 euros in prizes.