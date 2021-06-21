ATP Mallorca. Carballés-Querrey suspended with equal sets

Again it was not possible to finish the day in the Mallorca Championships in Calvià. The humidity of the grass at the last minute has been responsible again and the match between Roberto Carballés and Sam Querrey it should be postponed to the next day. Until the break, the clash was with equal sets, the Spanish having beaten first 7-5 and then equalizing Querrey 6-4. Other results of the day are as follows:

K. Khachanov to L. Pouille, 7-6, 3-6 and 6-4 C. Moutet to L. Harris, 6-4 and 6-2 L. Klein to D. Lajovic, 6-4 and 7-6 J . Vesely to S. Caruso, 7-6 and 6-2 S. Travaglia to G. Pella, 7-5 and 7-6

