ATP Los Cabos. Kudla beats Kokkinakis past midnight

Specifically, at 01:15 in the morning, that was the time the clock stopped on this first day of competition in the Los Cabos ATP 250, moment where Denis Kudla closed a suffered comeback against Thanasi Kokkinakis (4-6, 7-6, 7-6) in the first round. Below we review the rest of the results that the Mexican event left us this Monday:

A Bolt d [7] To Seppi: 06 62 63

[6] S Johnson d [WC] G Lopez Villasenor: 76 62 D Kudla d [WC] T Kokkinakis: 46 76 76 S Ofner d J Rodionov: 63 31 Ret. B Nakashima d J Wolf: 63 67 62 E Donskoy d J Jung: 61 64

