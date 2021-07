Fateful day for the interests of Spanish tennis in the ATP 250 Kitzbühel 2021, with the elimination of three of the four who appeared on the track, and the only triumph produced in a fratricidal duel between Pedro Martínez and Roberto Bautista, of which the first of them was victorious. It was the great game of the day, with the Castellón’s defeat against his compatriot 6-4 6-7 (5) 7-5. The executioners of Albert Ramos and Carlos Taberner They were Gianluca Mager and Filip Krajinovic.