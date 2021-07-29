ATP Kitzbühel 2021. Pedro Martínez gets access to the semifinals

Pedro Martinez it continues to be immersed in an inexorable upward trend, achieved through talent, effort and immense work. The Spaniard has a huge opportunity to achieve resounding success in the ATP 250 Kitzbühel 2021, tournament in which he has managed to get to the semifinals after defeating Josef Kovalik emphatically. The Spanish won 6-2 6-2, transmitting unbeatable sensations and powerful tennis with which he aspires to the title. His next rival will come out of the duel between Mager and Altmaier.