ATP Hamburg. Paire adds his third win in 2021 after the retirement of Berankis

After a brief but intense tour on grass, clay tournaments returned for the enjoyment of lovers of this surface. In that sense, the ATP 500 from Hamburg, one of the most traditional events of the second part of the year, with four games. And the one who closed the day of competition, Benoit paire met again with good feelings and advanced to the second round after the retirement of Ricardas Berankis when the first set was going to be settled in the tiebreak. The Lithuanian player suffered a severe injury to one of his ankles (the extent of the blow was not yet known) and unfortunately had to leave the court. Meanwhile, the controversial Frenchman added his third ATP triumph in 2021.

Other results of the day

Thiago Seyboth Wild 1-6, 6-1 and 6-2 to Nicola Kuhn Sebastian Báez 6-1 and 6-2 to Corentin Moutet Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-6 (5) and 6-4 to Jaume Munar

