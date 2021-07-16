ATP Hamburg. Delbonis saves four match points to advance to the semifinals

The Argentine tennis player Federico Delbonis added a spectacular triumph in the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 Hamburg 2021, after saving four match points and coming back from an adverse 4-6 and 2-4 in the second set against the French Benoit Paire and finally winning 4-6, 7-6 (9) and 6-4 in two hours and 21 minutes of meeting to seal in this way his pass to the semifinals of the tournament. Today’s day of many surprises with the defeats of Nikoloz Basilashvili (vs Laslo Djere 6-2 and 6-2) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (vs Filip Krajinovic 3-6, 6-1 and 6-3). Who if he managed to advance was the Spanish Pablo Carreño over Dusan Lajovic whom he beat 7-6 (4) and 6-3.