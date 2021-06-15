ATP Halle. Zverev suffers to advance to round against Koepfer

Alexander Zverev the last great racket to enter the fray in the Halle ATP 500. The German tennis player has had an intricate debut on German grass against his compatriot Dominik Koepfer. He needed to go to the third set to beat the dangerous southpaw whom he beat 6-4, 3-6 and 6-3 on the way to the second round where another southpaw awaited him, the Frenchman Ugo Humbert. These have been other results of the day:

L. Harris to G. Monfils, 6-4 and 6-4 K. Nishikori to R. Berankis, 6-3, 2-6 and 6-2 P. Kohlschreiber to J. Rodionov, 6-4 and 6-3 A . Rinderknech to Y. Hanfmann, 7-5 and 6-3 L. Lacko to G. Pella, 6-7, 7-5 and 6-1 U. Humbert to S. Querrey, 4-6, 7-6 and 7 -6 N. Basilashvili to G. Simon, 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4

