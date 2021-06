We have a great match in Halle for the second round of the tournament. The Canadian, a finalist last week in Stuttgart, Felix Auger-Aliassime, it will be measured at Roger Federer in the next phase of the German event after continuing his winning path on this grassy tour by beating the Pole Hubert hurkacz by 6-3 and 7-5. Recovering sensations the Canadian after a very disappointing gravel tour and a Hurkacz that after winning Miami has only reaped one more victory throughout the circuit.