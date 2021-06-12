ATP Halle: Analysis of the table. Federer, debut against a ‘qualy’

We already have the final picture of the ATP Halle and it comes really powerful. The current champion of the tournament, Roger Federer, It does not have a path at all easy. Despite the absences of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, the Swiss, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev they make up a table that will not disappoint tennis fans at all. In addition, the draw leaves us some very attractive first rounds: Medvedev vs Struff, Aliassime vs Hurkacz and Khachanov vs Rublev, among others.

First quadrant

Potential rivals of Roger Federer: ‘qualy’, Aliassime or Hurkacz, Medvedev, Bautista or Zverev and Tsitsipas or Rublev.

In this first upper part of the table we find Federer and Medvedev as the two seeds and who could see their faces in a hypothetical quarter-final. There are great matches like that Aliassime vs Hurkacz, two players who are especially good on grass and who could be Federer’s rivals in the second round. Medvedev, despite not having an easy first round against Struff, should be the favorite to reach at least the quarterfinals.

Second quadrant

Potential rivals of Alexander Zverev: Koepfer, Humbert or Querrey, Bautista, Federer or Medvedev and Tsitsipas or Rublev.

The German seems the favorite on this side of the table to advance to the semifinals, but beware, there are dangerous rivals who could surprise Sasha. One of them is Ugo Humbert, who likes to play on grass a lot and his results on this surface prove it. Also watch out for Bautista. We already know that the Spaniard also likes this surface and it can be a very dangerous opponent.

Third quadrant

Potential rivals of Andrey rublev: Khachanov, Thompson, Goffin, Tsitsipas and Medvedev or Federer.

The last time the Halle tournament was played (2019), Rublev had to play the preliminary phase, and lost in the first round of it to the German Moraing. This year, the Russian promises to give more war, and the truth is that he does not have an affordable painting for it. Already in the first round he will face his compatriot and friend Khachanov, but it is that later he would meet the current runner-up, David Goffin, and against Tsitsipas in the hypothetical semifinals. The frame itself is really strong.

Fourth quadrant

Potential rivals of Stefanos Tsitsipas: ‘qualy’, Simon, Monfils or Harris, Rublev or Goffin and Federer or Medvedev.

A priori, the Greek has been the one who has had the most fortune with the draw. Well, it is supposed to have a simple path in the first rounds. Although it is true that grass is not the preferred surface of the Greek, he should not have too much difficulty advancing, at least, until the semifinals.

It was a really nice box, with big names and with the attraction that always comes from watching Federer play on his favorite surface. What do you think of the painting? Do you think Roger will be able to repeat the title on German soil?