in Tennis

ATP Halle 2021. Rublev confirms his good feelings on grass

Andrey rublev is managing to sign very meritorious performances in the ATP 500 Halle 2021 and prove that your tennis can perfectly adapt to a surface as complex as grass. The Russian signed his access to the semifinals of the German tournament after getting rid of a Philipp Kohlschreiber who arrived with great confidence, but could not stop the power of the Russian’s shots. Rublev rallied from a difficult situation in the first set tiebreaker and managed to assert his authority in the second set to win at 7-6 (4) 6-2.

