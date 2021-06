Interesting encounters in the first turn of the ATP 500 Halle 2021, with the staging of two experienced players who do not have their favorite surface on the grass. Only one of them managed to resolve the process and move on. It was Kei nishikori, who beat Berankis 6-3 2-6 6-2 and will face Sebastian Korda in the next round. For its part, Gael monfils again conceded a loss, this time against Lloyd Harris 6-4 6-4.