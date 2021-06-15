in Tennis

ATP Halle 2021. Medvedev gets off the grass tour on the wrong foot

Daniil Medvedev It does not have its favorite surface on the grass and it was clear in their first meeting of the tour. The Russian went 5-2 up in the first set against the always complicated Jan-Lennard Struff, but he got confused and paid dearly for it. The German tennis player has all the weapons to do well on grass and he demonstrated this with a comeback that took its toll on a mental level for Medvedev, disconnected in the second round. 7-6 (6) 6-3 was the final result in favor of Struff in the ATP 500 Halle 2021.

