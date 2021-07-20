ATP Gstaad. Stricker cannot delight in front of his audience

Bad news for the Swiss fans who are witnessing the tournament of Gstaad. After the casualties of players such as Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka or Henri Laaksonen due to injury, the hot potato has fallen into the hands of young promises such as Dominik Stricker or Leandro Riedi, who succumbed to the hands of Arthur Rinderknech (6-4 and 6-4 ) and Federico Delbonis (6-3 and 6-3), showed that they are still a little green to compete in ATP tournaments. Other players such as Hugo Gastón (vs Juan Manuel Cerúndolo by 6-4 and 6-2) or Laslo Djere (vs Seyboth Wild by 6-4 and 6-3) also managed to advance.