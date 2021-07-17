ATP Gstaad 2021: Shapovalov and Bautista head an interesting picture

Denis Shapovalov and Roberto Bautista are the two top favorites of the ATP Gstaad 2021, which is disputed the week of July 19 to 25. Casper Ruud and Cristian Garín they complete the list of seeds that will be spared from playing the first round of the tournament. Apart from these interesting names, players like Federico Delbonis, Benoit Paire and Feliciano López also stand out. The tournament was not played last year due to the pandemic, but the current champion of the same (2019) is the Spanish Albert Ramos, who will not participate this time.