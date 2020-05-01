Andrea Gaudenzi, president of the ATP since last January, he considered that at this moment “nobody can exclude” the postponement of tournaments until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, although he expressed his desire to organize “at least” three Grand slam and the London Finals, that have a mandatory date due to availability of the O2 Arena, in this season.

“No one knows when we will compete again. On March 9 we canceled Indian wellIt’s because of the ‘health and safety first’ rule and we don’t plan to play behind closed doors. From that moment on, the epidemic worsened and now I am blocked in my London home, making plans that could change at all times depending on the health emergency, “Gaudenzi said in an interview with the Italian newspaper” Corriere della Sera “.

“We are talking about hypothetical dates. Also now also the United States Open he is considering postponing the tournament. It all depends on the virus. No one can exclude the postponement of tennis until January 2021, when we return to play with the Australian Open, “he added.

Gaudenzi, who won three ATP tournaments in his tennis career (Casablanca 1998 and Acapulco and St Poelten 2001), all on clay, considered it essential that there are “stricter” rules so that all tournaments can coexist.

Attention call to the four Grand Slams

“The Roland Garros thing (postponed by its organizers at the end of September) shows that it is necessary to have more rules to coexist on the calendar. The four ‘Greats’ have different rules for the tiebreaks of the fifth set. separate. This cannot be, “he said.

“Roland Garros, in panic over President (Emmanuel) Macron’s statements about the state of war, put up his French flag in September. There were altercations there. No one can afford to be pushy,” he continued.

While waiting to see the evolution of the pandemic, Gaudenzi indicated that his will is to give priority to the Grand Slam and to the London ATP Finals. The latter, in particular, are the only ones that cannot be postponed. Either they are played on the scheduled dates or they must be canceled.

“There will be no ‘off season’. The players have already been standing long enough and they all agree. We will play as many tournaments as possible in the weeks until December, to preserve points and prizes,” said Gaudenzi.

“The Grand Slam and the London Finals have priority. Coming to London with three Grand Slam played and some Masters 1000 tournament would be fine. We are working on a hypothetical schedule, with the Finals as a fixed point. The O2 Arena in London is only available from November 15 to 22.

You may also like:

Wimbledon will enter 114 million despite not playing for the coronavirus

.