The path that takes from the first time you take a racket to land on the world elite is so long that, during the journey, the tennis player himself forges his forms, his tennis, his personality and even his hobbies. Some call them routines, others prefer to call them superstitions, what is clear is that at a certain level, athletes no longer know how to live without them. In an audiovisual report prepared by Tennis TV, some of the best in the menswear They confess what are these habits that they got over the years and that now they can no longer let go. No, Rafa Nadal does not appear in the video, just as the Spaniard deserved a separate article.

John Isner: “A habit that I have always practiced is the one I have before I serve, everyone knows that I throw the ball between my legs, it is an act that I don’t think about, it is not a conscious movement. I only know that doing it helps me gain rhythm, especially with the service ”.

Denis Shapovalov: “Before the serve and everything that comes after, I think it is important for the players to bounce the ball. In my case, I always do it between my legs. I think this gives me a state of calm, both my body and my mind. “

Novak Djokovic: I have certain routines before the game. I like to spend time alone, I like to meditate, perform breathing techniques, exercises that help me focus and analyze my opponents, at the same time as my own game ”.

Stefanos Tsitsipas: “I always use the same gel, shampoo and conditioner in every game I play.”

David Goffin, Grigor Dimitrov and Fabio Fognini: “Inside the locker room, if everything is in order and possible, I always use the same shower. If there is someone inside that shower, well, I’ll wait. “

Roberto Bautista: “Shower in the same shower and wear the same types of underpants. I have my own rituals, but none are out of this world. “

Nick Kyrgios: “I don’t like having hobbies, the only one I have is to enter with tennis shoes in hand. I go on the court and, for example, if I wear Jordan shoes, then I change inside into my tennis shoes. Then, when the game is over, I change again to go out with them again. ”

Alexander Zverev: “I always kiss my two dogs. The last two things I kiss before going into each game are them. Then I jump onto the track. “

Jannik Sinner: “When I’m serving, the first time I serve I always bounce the ball five times. When I do it with a second serve, I bounce it four times ”.

Daniil Medvedev: “I like to train always before my game starts, at least 30 minutes. That then makes me feel better on the track, it gives me confidence. But hey, if it happens that my carrier is late on a day of traffic, it does not mean that later he will not be able to play, that he will not be able to pick up the racket or that he will not be able to put the ball on the track. ”

Stan Wawrinka: “I have some routines with all my equipment to be prepared. I like listening to music before the game and I like to talk to my coach a bit. In general I don’t have any special superstitions, they are just routines. ”

Andrey Rublev: “Every tournament is different. For example, in the Kremlin Cup he always went to the same restaurant and always ordered the same type of food, the same dish all week. At the Doha tournament, he always ate at the same table. In Adelaide, a few weeks ago, it didn’t matter when we finished dinner, it didn’t matter the time, we had to go to the hotel hall to have tea. Different things appear in each tournament and each week ”.

Karen Khachanov: “I will try not to tell the whole truth, I do not want to be completely honest. I’d like to keep them to myself, better. “

And you? What hobbies do you have every time you enter the track? It is time for all of us to share our little rituals in the forum.

