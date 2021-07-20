ATP Challenger Tour. Nadal announces a new edition of the tournament that is played in his Academy

Rafael Nadal has officially announced the return of the ATP Challenger Tour to the Rafa Nadal Academy, in what will be the second edition of the tournament ATP Challenger Rafa Nadal Open Sotheby´s, after Bernard Tomic was proclaimed champion in 2018, Emil Ruusuvuori did it in 2019, in an edition that had the presence of Murray, and there would be no activity in 2020 due to the pandemic. Important news for national tennis, which adds another event of great importance to its record. The tournament will be played from August 29 to September 5, that is, during the first week of the US Open 2021 so there will be few flashy players.

– The Rafa Nadal Open by Sotheby's International Realty will take place at the academy that bears the name of the Spanish tennis player between August 29 and September 5.