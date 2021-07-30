ATP Atlanta 2021. Sinner and Paire disappoint, Kyrgios is swept by Norrie

A day full of surprises in the ATP 250 Atlanta 2021, but also of forceful realities such as the great state of form of Cameron norrie and his blatant superiority over Nick Kyrgios. The Australian did not serve well and was without arguments against the British, who won 6-1 6-4. Another favorite that met was John isner, who beat Sock 7-6 (4) 6-4, while the surprises came in the games of Jannik Sinner, that fell before Christopher O’Connell by 7-6 (7) 6-4, and Benoit Paire, unable to beat Emil ruusuvuori, winner 4-6 6-3 6-0.