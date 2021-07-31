ATP Atlanta 2021: Ruusuvuori sneaks into the American semifinals

The ATP Atlanta 2021 seems reserved exclusively for local players. Three of the four semi-finalists they carry the Stars and Stripes flag, with a party guest from Finland who had one of the best victories of his career last night. Emil ruusuvuori broke the winning streak of Cameron Norrie signing a great match, becoming total owner of the baseline and leaving the surprise of the day (7-6 (1), 6-3) and will face in the semifinals Brandon nakashima, a finalist in the Mexican tournament, which opened the day with a very good victory against Jordan Thompson by 7-6 (5), 7-5.

On the other side of the picture, the second semi-final will be a true American classic. John isner, playing in one of his favorite tournaments, survived during the early Spanish morning a very equal and tense duel against the Australian Christopher O’Connell, who finally succumbed to the punch of Greensboro (7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 6-4). Your rival? Taylor fritz, who lived another absolute thriller against Reilly Opelka: three tie-breaks in a duel in which both players accumulated more than 45 direct aces (7-6 (5), 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4)) .