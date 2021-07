Exciting day lived in the ATP 250 Atlanta 2021 with the staging of the first head and top favorite to the title, Milos raonic, who leaves at the first exchange rate after running into an immeasurable tennis on the part of Brandon nakashima, who won 5-7 6-3 7-6 (4). It was a great day for American tennis as both Reilly Opelka and Taylor Fritz also advanced to the next round, while Jordan Thompson beat Gojowczyk.