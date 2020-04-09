The ATP and the WTA they had been announcing for some days a new event that was revealed a few minutes ago. Both organizations have confirmed that, starting tomorrow, April 10, they will organize a weekly show under the motto of “Tennis United” through which the best tennis players of both circuits will pass, all in the same call. From what we can see in the first trailer, the protagonists of the first program will be Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Sofia Kenin, Vasek Pospisil and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Get ready for Tennis United. Our brand new weekly show with the @WTA starts on Friday 10th April. #TennisUnited pic.twitter.com/8AtKIfZIoQ – ATP Tour (@atptour) April 9, 2020

