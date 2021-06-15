ATP 500 Queen’s 2021. Shapovalov debuted with a hard-working win

Denis Shapovalov He has a style of tennis very suitable for the grass: good service, acceleration in his strokes and an interesting volley to get to the net as soon as possible. Beyond that, he had to work long and hard to defeat Australian Aleksandar Vukic, who had just passed the qualifying round, 7-6 (6) and 7-6 (6) in the first round of the Queen’s ATP 500. What’s more, Marin cilic, recent champion of Stuttgart, defeated Sebastian Ofner in his debut 6-2, 6-7 (5) and 7-6 (4).

All the results of the day

Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (5) and 7-6 (4) to Stefano Travaglia Alexander Bublik 6-4, 3-6 and 6-3 to Jeremy Chardy Alex De Miñaur 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4 to Laslo Djere Daniel Evans 6-4 and 6-4 to Alexei Popyrin Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3 and 6-4 to Aljaz Bedene Andy Murray 6-3 and 6-2 to Benoit Paire Fabio Fognini 6-4 and 7-6 (3) to Yen-Hsun Lu Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-7 (5) and 7-6 (4) to Sebastian Ofner

