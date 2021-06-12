ATP 500 Queen´s 2021 draw. Berrettini, Shapovalov and Murray, great attractions

One of the great events of the world tennis calendar is here and it is full of incentives. The ATP 500 Queen´s 2021 will witness in the first round an exciting duel between Andy Murray Y Benoit paire, from which the rival of Matteo berrettini in the second round. The Italian starts as the first favorite, being Denis Shapovalov, Jannik Sinner and Álex de Miñaur the other higher seeds. It will be very interesting to check the performance of Aslan karatsev on grass, as well as see what it is capable of Feliciano lopez, which in case of beating Filip Krajinovic would face Shapovalov.