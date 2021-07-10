ATP 500 Hamburg: Tsitsipas and Carreño, the great attractions of the table

We already have the picture of ATP 500 Hamburg, which takes place in the week of July 12 to 18. Stefanos Tsitsipas and Pablo Carreño They are presented as the top favorites to win the title, but there are also other interesting names that will be part of the event: Albert Ramos, Jaume Munar, Nikoloz Basilashvili, Jan-Lennard Struff, Filip Krajinovic, among many others. After all, a most interesting painting. Let us remember that the defending champion, Andrey rublev, will not be of departure in German lands.