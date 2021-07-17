ATP 500 Hamburg. Pablo Carreño will fight for the most important title of his career

The ATP 500 from Hamburg It will not have the best player in the box in the final, but it will have the second best player. At least in terms of ranking. Pablo Carreño, second-seeded in the German tournament, he beat Argentine Federico Delbonis in straight sets this Saturday and thus advanced to the ninth ATP individual final of his career. The Asturian, who dreams of lifting his first title in this category, will face the Serbian tomorrow Filip Krajinovic, who got rid of his compatriot Laslo Djere hours before.

Semifinal results

[6] F Krajinovic d L Djere: 64 62

[2] P Carreño d F Delbonis: 76 63