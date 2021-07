Tennis

ATP 500 Hamburg 2021, Filip Krajinovic-Pablo Carreño: Video summary of the match – Final

Pablo Carreño was proclaimed champion of the ATP 500 of Hamburg 2021 after defeating the Serbian Filip Krajinovic 2-6 and 4-6. Carreño thus manages to close his preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with a good note and is already preparing to face the Olympic event, in which there are several high-profile casualties and the medal option for Spain is feasible.

00:01:00, 3 hours ago