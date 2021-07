Tennis

ATP 500 Hamburg 2021, Fede Delbonis-Pablo Carreño: Video summary of the match – Semifinals

Pablo Carreño qualified for the final of the ATP 500 in Hamburg 2021 after defeating Argentine Federico Delbonis 6-7 (2), 3-6. The Asturian tennis player continues his great streak on clay before disembarking in Tokyo to face the 2020 Olympic Games. His rival in the final will be Serbian Filip Krajinovic, who eliminated his compatriot Laslo Djere 6-4 and 6- two.

