The 2021 Umag ATP 250 It does not look as bright as other seasons, but it is normal considering that it shares a week with the Tokyo Olympics. This has opened the door to other tennis players who have benefited and avoided the previous phase. Albert Ramos He will act as the main candidate for the title, although he will not be the only Spanish. Along with him will appear in Croatia names such as Carlos Taberner, Jaume Munar, Carlos Alcaraz, Pedro Martínez and Bernbabé Zapata.