ATP 250 Umag 2021, Carlos Alcaraz-Richard Gasquet: Video summary of the match – Final

Carlos Alcaraz beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet by a double 6-2 in the final of the ATP 250 of Umag 2021 and won his first ATP title in a match where he dominated from start to finish without giving his rival any option. The Murcian continues his unstoppable rise in world tennis and in the coming weeks will be in the top 60 in the ATP ranking.

00:01:35, an hour ago