ATP 250 Umag 2021, Carlos Alcaraz-Lucas Pouille: Video summary of the match – Second round

Carlos Alcaraz qualified for the second round of the ATP 250 of Umag 2021 after defeating the French Lucas Pouille 6-3, 2-6 and 2-6. This is the video summary of the first game of the Spanish Alcaraz in Croatia, in which he had to lift a set against. In the second round, Alcaraz will face the Slovak Andrej Martin, who left the Argentine Renzo Olivo out of the tournament.

00:01:02, 10 minutes ago