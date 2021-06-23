ATP 250 Mallorca – Medvedev and Ruud get into the quarterfinals

06/23/2021

On at 06:17 CEST

Daniil Medvedev, first seed of the individual table of the Mallorca Championships, is already in the quarterfinals. The Russian made his successful debut in the Mallorca Country Club Central, beating the French Corentin Moutet in two sets (6/4 and 6/2) after one hour and 23 minutes of play, achieving in Santa Ponça his first victory of the course on grass in his race to Wimbledon.

The Muscovite will now be measured in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 in Mallorca at Casper ruud. The Norwegian player, the fifth seed of the first ATP tournament to be played on grass in Spain, reaches the penultimate round after leaving the French on the road Gilles Simon (6/4 and 7/6[4]) and the American Tennys Sandgren (6/3 and 6/4).

THIEM, INJURED

The second favorite of the box had to say goodbye unexpectedly. Dominic Thiem could not finish his match against Adrian mannarino when he retired in the change of ends after the seventh game, when he was winning 5/2, suffering from discomfort in the wrist of his right hand. The Austrian requested medical assistance and, after applying a bandage, decided not to continue exposing his physical condition.

TURN FOR BAPTIST AND CARREÑO

This Wednesday the last two Spaniards who are to debut will enter the scene. Roberto Bautista, third seeded, the Italian is measured Stefano travaglia. For his part pablo Carreno, fourth, he will do the same against the Czech Jiri vesely.

OTHER RESULTS

Ruud (NOR) to Sandgren (USA) 63 64

Lopez (ESP) to Khachanov (RUS) 46 62 64

Humbert (FRA) to Kecmanovic (SRB) 46 76 (3) 62

Querrey (USA) to Carballes (ESP) 57 64 76 (3)

–

Granollers (ESP) / Zeballos (ARG) to Jebavy (CZE) / Vesely (CZE) 62 36 12-10

Daniell (NZL) / Oswald (AUT) to Arends (NED) / Middelkoop (NED) 63 62

Djokovic (SRB) / Gomez-Herrera (ESP) a Brkic (BIH) / Cacic (SRB) 57 64 13-11

Molteni (ARG) / Vavassori (ITA) to [Alt] Pella (ARG) / Sousa (POR) 76 (3) 76 (6)

ORDER OF PLAY

Central Court 13:30

[4] P. Carreno Busta (ESP) vs J. Vesely (CZE)

[7] U. Humbert (FRA) vs S. Querrey (USA)

Not before 16:30

[1] M. Granollers (ESP) / H. Zeballos (ARG) vs N. Djokovic (SRB) / C. Gomez (ESP)

S. Travaglia (ITA) vs [3] [WC] R. Bautista Agut (ESP)

Track 1 13:30

J. Erlich (ISR) / A. Vasilevski (BLR) vs [2] M. Daniell (NZL) / P. Oswald (AUT)

Not before 15:00

J. Thompson (AUS) vs. [Q] L. Klein (SVK)

[3] O. Marach (AUT) / A. Qureshi (PAK) vs A. Mannarino (FRA) / M. Reyes (MEX)