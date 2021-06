We already have available the spectacular team of the ATP 250 of Mallorca where we can rackets of the level of Medvedev, Thiem, Bautista, Carreño, Khachanov or even Novak Djokovic in doubles category. The Serbian precisely, in doubles, will finally have Spanish Carlos Gómez-Herrera (359th in the world) as a partner. Their first match will be against the duo formed by the Bosnian Brkic and the Serbian Cacic.