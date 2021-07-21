in Tennis

ATP 250 Los Cabos. Emilio Gómez and a victory that he will not forget

It was only the first round of the Los Cabos ATP 250, but Emilio Gomez He will never forget what he felt this Tuesday in his victory over Nicolás Mejía by 6-4 and 6-1. “My grandfather passed away 3 days ago and it has been very hard. I want to send a very great force to my family. I am fighting for myself, for them “, declared the Ecuadorian after finishing the meeting, a special dedication for someone special.

Other results of the day

[Q] E Escobedo d [8] M McDonald: 63 64

[5] J Thompson d [WC] I Karlovic: 64 75

I Marchenko d P Gojowczyk: 63 62

E Ymer d [Q] M Ebden: 75 61

And Uchiyama d [Q] To Sarkissian: 57 60 64

