ATP 250 Eastbourne 2021: Draw

In addition to playing the Mallorca tournament, this week we will have the ATP 250 Eastbourne 2021, tournament that serves as preparation for Wimbledon and where tennis players will try to adjust small details to be able to reach the third Grand Slam of the season with the best possible sensations. In this Eastbourne tournament we will have stars like Gael Monfils, Alex de Miñaur or Reilly Opelka. The good number of second-line tennis players like Cameron Norrie or Frances Tiafoe who will want to continue their good dynamics on the grass is striking. In Spanish mode we find Albert Ramos and Alejandro Davidovich.