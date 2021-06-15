ATP 2021: Mid-season balance

After a January of little activity, a frenetic February, a March full of absences and a sublime clay tour, maybe it is time to take out the red pen and start scoring who have been the best and the worst in this first half of 2021. For this we will focus only on the tennis players located in the top100 of the ATP, pointing out proper names related to certain statistics. Which player accumulates the most titles? Who won the least matches? Who has a better percentage of games won than the rest? We still have the other half of the calendar to go, but we can already get an idea about which rackets will end up being the protagonists in November.

GAMES PLAYED

Playing a lot does not always mean winning more, although in this case they do go hand in hand. The player who has taken to the court the most times this season, also by far, is called Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek has 48 games played at this stage of the season, followed by 38 by Andrey Rublev, 37 by Cameron Norrie and 35 by Jannik Sinner. On the other hand, the two players in the top 100 who have played the fewest games are Vasek Pospisil and Andreas Seppi, with only five.

MATCHES WON

Now we go with what is really important, which is not to play a lot, but to win a lot. If we talk about matches, in these five and a half months no one has won more matches than Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Hellenic tennis player returns to lead the statistics with 39 victories, pursued at a considerable distance by Andrey Rublev (29), Novak Djokovic (27) and Cameron Norrie (25). Names like Vasek Pospisil, Andreas Seppi or Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the only three players in the top 100 who have barely added a win in the current calendar, cannot be as happy.

DIFFERENCE WINS / DEFEATS

It is also important to balance between victories and defeats, that is, the difference between what is won and what is lost. For example, with 39 wins and 9 losses at this stage of the season, Stefanos Tsitsipas marks a difference of +30, once again leading the statistics for the third time. After the Greek appear Novak Djokovic (+34), Andrey Rublev (+20) and Rafael Nadal (+19). The worst indicated in this balance are Gilles Simon (-8), Salvatore Caruso (-9), Adrian Mannarino (-10) and, lastly, Benoit Paire (-13). Obviously, we only take into account official matches at the ATP level.

MORE TITLES

For the first time we will not see the Greek leading at the top, although not by a big difference. Thanks to the conquest of his 19th Grand Slam, Novak Djokovic is today the player with the most titles this season, with a total of three (Australian Open, Belgrade, Roland Garros). After the Serbian, five players appear who have doubled in this first half of the calendar, although we already know that not all trophies weigh the same. They are Rafa Nadal (Barcelona, ​​Rome), Stefanos Tsitsipas (Monte Carlo, Lyon), Alexander Zverev (Acapulco, Madrid), Hubert Hurkacz (Delray Beach, Miami) and Nikoloz Basilashvili (Doha, Munich).

% GAMES WON AT SERVICE

Time of gunners, of great servers, how could it be otherwise every time we talk about the percentage of games won with the service. In fact, so much is the level that we have a tie for the lead. John Isner and Milos Raonic have won 91% of their service games in 2021, closely followed by Matteo Berrettini (89%), who completes the podium. In the lower zone, those who suffered the most problems with this first blow were Benoit Paire and Gilles Simon, who barely won 59% of service games.

% GAMES WON TO THE REST

Finally, we are going to visit the opposite statistics, who were the most incisive players to the rest? They will not be surprised. Rafa Nadal and Diego Schwartzman lead the ranking with 37% of games won over the rest, followed by Novak Djokovic (36%) and Carlos Alcaraz (32%). Tremendous to see the young Murcian so close to the greats even if only in this data. Those who could do the least damage to the rest in this semester were John Isner and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who barely took 8% of the games played to the rest.