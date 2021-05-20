Atomo Coffee, the molecular coffee that is prepared without coffee beans

Atomo Molecular Coffee is a drink that although contains caffeine, a taste, body and color similar to coffee It is not brewed coffee beans. It is proposed by its creators as a sustainable option in the face of environmental problems that involve the coffee industry, such as the deforestation of the tropical forest and an intense carbon footprint.

The molecular coffee that is planned to be commercialized in 2021 is produced by a food technology startup located in Seattle, Washington. Food technologists and coffee scientists are in charge of making the drink that is not really artificial at all.

Caffeine, antioxidants and polyphenols

This new coffee alternative has 100 mg of caffeine, comparable to the 96 mg of caffeine in an 8-ounce cup of coffee. It also integrates antioxidants and polyphenols that are beneficial plant compounds that coffee has.

“More than 60 plants naturally produce caffeine. Our mission is to obtain caffeine from the MOST sustainable plant possible… antioxidants and polyphenols, which are abundant in the plant ingredients we obtain ”, can be read on the Atomo Molecular Coffee page.

Molecular coffee is made from 95% recycled plant material that would normally be thrown away: the bones, seeds, stems and leaves of plants harvested in the United States. Examples of these materials are watermelon seeds and sunflower seed shells. Ingredients go through a chemical process to produce molecules that mimic taste and other particular characteristics of coffee.

Curbing the need for crop expansion and reducing the carbon footprint

According to the creators of this molecular coffee, there is a great demand for coffee, which has a great environmental cost with an intense carbon footprint. So the goal is to “relieve some of the demand pressure on the land” and a sustainable coffee cultivation. “Stop the need to plant more and discontinue the expansion of coffee cultivation in virgin forest lands.” On the other hand, it also contributes to reducing food waste.

The company plans to launch its first product this year with select retailers. It also runs a Fan Club option on its website for all categories of coffee, ready-to-drink drinks, cold coffee, ground coffee and even molecular coffee beans. Atomo Grounds would be used as a replacement to conventional coffee grounds that consumers will be able to prepare in the same way they normally do. The coffee would be priced comparable to premium coffee.

