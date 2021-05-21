Atom image sharpness has been improved to an unprecedented level

Image capture of atoms has been improved to an unprecedented level with an Electron Microscope Pixel Array Detector (EMPAD) with sophisticated 3D reconstruction algorithms.

A Cornell University team led by Professor of Engineering David Muller has surpassed its own previous record of 2018, with a resolution so tight that the only blur that remains is the thermal tremor of the atoms themselves. Publish results in Science.

“This not only sets a new record,” Muller said in a statement. “He has reached a regime that is going to be effectively a maximum limit for resolution. Basically we can now find out where the atoms are in a very easy way. This opens up a lot of new measurement possibilities for things we wanted to “do for a long time. It also solves an old problem, undoing the multiple beam spread in the sample, which Hans Bethe established in 1928, which has prevented us from doing this in the past “.

Optics works scanning dispersion patterns overlapping a material sample and looking for changes in the overlapping region.

Researchers could possibly beat their record again

“We’re chasing speck patterns that look a lot like those laser pointer patterns that they also fascinate cats“Muller said.” By seeing how the pattern changes, we can calculate the shape of the object that caused the pattern. “

The detector is slightly out of focus, blurring the beam, to capture the as much variety of data as possible. This data is then reconstructed through complex algorithms, resulting in an ultra-accurate image with picometer accuracy (one trillionth of a meter).

“With these new algorithms, we can now correct all the blur in our microscope to the point where the biggest blur factor we have left is the fact that the atoms themselves wobble, because that’s what happens to atoms. at a finite temperature, “Muller said. “When we talk about temperature, what we are actually measuring is the average speed of how much the atoms are moving.”

The researchers possibly they could beat their record again using a material that consists of heavier atoms, which wobble less, or cooling the sample. But even at zero temperature, the atoms still have quantum fluctuations, so the improvement would not be very great.

The method could be applied to cells or tissues

This latest form of electron optics will allow scientists to locate individual atoms in all three dimensions when they might otherwise be hidden by other imaging methods. Researchers will also be able to find impurity atoms in unusual configurations and imagine them and their vibrations, one at a time. This could be particularly useful for imaging semiconductors, catalysts, and quantum materials, including those used in quantum computing, as well as analyzing atoms at the boundaries where materials bond.

The imaging method could also applied to cells or tissues thick biologicals, or even synapse connections in the brain, which Muller refers to as “on-demand connectomics.”

While the method is time-consuming and computationally demanding, it could be made more efficient with more powerful computers along with machine learning and faster detectors.

“We want to apply this to everything we do”, said Muller, who co-chairs the Kavli Institute for Nanoscale Science at Cornell and co-chairs the Microsystems Engineering and Nanoscale Science (NEXT Nano) Task Force, part of Cornell’s radical collaborative initiative. “Until now, we’ve all been wearing really bad glasses. And now we have a really good pair. Why wouldn’t you want to take off your old glasses, put on the new ones, and wear them all the time?”