ATMs explode during protests in the US About 50 ATMs in and around Philadelphia have been targeted for explosions or damaged since the weekend, in a coordinated effort to rob them or blow them up to take money during protests in the US, authorities said.

Miami Mundo / Las Américas Newspaper

The Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is leading the investigation, and no arrests have been announced at this time. A 24-year-old man died hours after trying to break into an ATM on Tuesday morning and explosives were recovered, police said.

However, attacks on ATMs have continued. Explosions were recorded during Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning in or around the city. Police have asked businesses that have ATMs to withdraw cash to discourage future attacks.

“It’s not worth it,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Wednesday. “It is not worth the wounds we are seeing related to this and it is not worth putting the community at risk,” he added.

Outlaw runs a department that used tear gas and rubber bullets this week to disperse crowds protesting George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis while in police custody.

The commissioner made the comments Wednesday during a press conference on the riots, noting “the marked increase in attempts to forcibly access ATMs.”

Outlaw and other agents have not said whether they believe the ATM attacks could be an opportunistic crime during the protests, or whether they may have some other connection or are unrelated.

ATMs in other cities, such as Pittsburgh and Minneapolis, have been looted or damaged in recent days, but the Philadelphia problem appears to be on a larger scale.

Thieves have blown up the machines, usually in stores and gas stations, in at least 50 cases to take the money, although they sometimes steal the entire machines, authorities said.

On Wednesday, the attacks on ATMs spread for the first time to neighboring Upper Darby Township, where an explosion occurred at an ATM outside a beauty salon in a shopping center in the early morning.