Atmospheric pollution during pregnancy and baby growth

Exposure of the mother to air pollution during pregnancy has often been linked to harmful effects on the health of the newborn. However, there are very few studies on this. New research has analyzed the extent to which there is a relationship between air pollution during pregnancy and the level of thyroxine in the newborn.

The study was carried out at the University of the Basque Country (UPV / EHU). And it has been published in the academic journal Environmental Research, with the title “Association between prenatal exposure to air pollutants and newborn thyroxine (T4) levels”.

The results indicate that the most sensitive stages to air pollution are the initial and final months of pregnancy.

According to various investigations in recent years, air pollution affects the thyroid. Thyroid hormones are essential for regulating fetal growth and metabolism, and they play an important role in neurological development. Thyroxine (T4) is the main circulating thyroid hormone and the thyroid stimulating hormone is TSH. Newborn children undergo a 48-hour heel test, where the levels of thyroxine and TSH in their blood are measured. In fact, if the balance of these thyroid hormones is not adequate, the risk of developing serious diseases increases. Therefore, “the objective of this work is to analyze the relationship between air pollution during pregnancy and the degree of thyroxine in the newborn,” explains Amaia Irizar Loibide, researcher at the UPV / EHU Department of Preventive Medicine and Public Health .

Amaia Irizar Loibide, researcher at the Department of Preventive Medicine and Public Health. (Photo: Nagore Iraola / UPV / EHU)

Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and fine particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 microns (PM2.5) are two of the main pollutants related to air pollution and vehicle traffic. PM2.5 particles are very fine and easily enter the respiratory tract, for example. “In this work, specifically, we have analyzed the effect of the mother’s exposure to these fine particles and nitrogen dioxide during pregnancy and the relationship with thyroxine levels in newborn babies. We have done a weekly follow-up, as the development of the fetus varies greatly from week to week. Thus, we have tried to carry out an investigation as detailed as possible, in order to know which are the most sensitive weeks of pregnancy ”, added the UPV / EHU researcher.

For this, the sample of the INMA (Childhood and Environment) project in Gipuzkoa has been analyzed. INMA is a research project whose objective is to analyze early exposure to environmental pollutants and their impact on the health of the baby.

The new research also used data on air pollutants PM2.5 and NO2, and data on TSH and T4 levels from neonatal heels, among other things.

According to Amaia Irizar, “the results obtained in this work have revealed the direct relationship between exposure to fine particles during pregnancy and the level of thyroxine in newborns. However, we have not observed a clear relationship with exposure to nitrogen dioxide ”. Therefore, “our results coincide with the limited previous research. “What we have seen in this work –Irizar stressed– is that exposure in the first months of pregnancy has a direct influence on the balance of thyroid hormones. These babies tend to have a lower level of thyroxine. As the pregnancy progresses, we have found that this relationship decreases, that is, the mother’s exposure gradually loses its importance. In the final phase of pregnancy, however, this link becomes apparent again, but shows the opposite effect: as the concentration of these fine particles increases, we have seen that the level of thyroid hormones also increases, which causes an opposite effect on the balance sheet ”. “The mechanism behind all this is not clear. In any case, we have come to the conclusion that the most sensitive periods of pregnancy in terms of air pollution are the initial and final months ”, the UPV / EHU researcher stressed.

“The next task would be to study the mechanisms that make these fine particles cause opposite effects at the beginning and at the end of pregnancy. In fact, these particles are nothing more than small spheres made of carbon, and it is not clear if the effect they produce is because these spheres pass from the placenta to the baby, because other components attached to the particles are released once they have entered the body. …”, has explained. “We should continue investigating whether exposure during pregnancy affects not only thyroid hormones, but also other aspects such as neuropsychological development, growth, obesity …”, explains Amaia Irizar. (Source: UPV / EHU)