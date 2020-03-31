Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers It has been available for some time in the country of the rising sun and, if we have a Japanese account, we can download a demo through the Nintendo Switch eShop. However, so far there has been no date or indication that this sequel using a new combat system is going to reach the West. Does this mean that we will not see it in these parts? While there is nothing confirmed so far, it now appears that Atlus would already be thinking about locating the title. Pay attention to the following lines to know each and every one of the details!

Atlus asks players if they should bring Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers to the West

The Persona 5 Royal Player Survey includes a question asking users how interested they would be in buying Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers if it were released in the West. # P5S pic.twitter.com/CKq5gyWzku

– Central Person (@Persona_Central) March 30, 2020

A new combat system, new characters and new locations across Japan, this is Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers, the direct sequel that tells the continuation of the story of the Ghost Thieves. Thus, some of those who have already played Persona 5 Royal (available on PS4) will have received a survey in which they are asked about some aspects of this extended version of the first title of the fifth installment of this already long-running saga, but what Most notable in this questionnaire is a certain question in which players are asked if they are interested in Scramble reaching the West as well. Therefore, this would mean that Atlus is already thinking that fans from these parts of the planet can also play the sequel that has already captured the hearts of thousands of Japanese users of Nintendo Switch and Playstation 4.

See also

And you, would you like the western release of Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers to be announced or, since traditional turn-based combat is being neglected, is this a title you’re not very interested in?

Source

Related